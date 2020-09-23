Irrfan Khan's son Babil slams netizens who trolled him for backing Anurag Kashyap

Babil Khan, elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has slammed social media users for trolling him for supporting filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who was recently accused by budding actress Payal Ghosh for sexual harassment. Taking to Instagram, Babil shared a series of pictures of Irrfan and called out people who told him that the latter would be ashamed of him.

"You know what, I have felt a sense of liberation from your hate because I realised, you really don't have anything to do but hate and form a quick judgemental opinion about an actual human being . So really man, I have truly lost respect for people that claim they know my father, or hahahaha know my father better than me like 'oh your father would be so ashamed of you'," he wrote.

Babil said that he and Irrfan were best friends.

"Boi or girl shut you mouth, me and baba were the bestest friends ...don't try to teach me what my father would have done, don't jump on a band wagon just cause you can without knowing his true beliefs. If you're a Irrfan Khan fan, come prove it me, show me his fascinations with Tarkovsky and Bergmann and then we shall probably start a conversation of how much you think you know my father. He was beyond you my friend," he added.

A day ago, Babil posted a lengthy note in support of Kashyap.

"Chin up, Anurag sir. I know you all are gonna hate me for this but I've got to stand up when something feels wrong. A lot of people in the comments are asking 'What if the girl is right?' I am trusting my judgement, I will take responsibility for my words if I'm wrong," Babil had said.

