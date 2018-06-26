Irrfan Khan's spokesperson quashes rumours of Shah Rukh Khan helping the actor

There were rumours of Shah Rukh Khan handing Irrfan Khan his London house keys, where the latter is stationed for his treatment

Irrfan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Irrfan Khan is battling life with the neuroendocrine tumour. He is undergoing the treatment in a London hospital. Ever since Irrfan has been diagnosed with this illness, his family, friends and industry peers have respected the privacy and refrained from talking about his health.

Amidst all this, a rumour of Shah Rukh Khan rushing to Irrfan's house and handing them his London's house keys for his family to stay, while he gets his treatment, started circulating. It was also reported that Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa confided in Shah Rukh Khan before going to London for the treatment and Shah Rukh rushed at his home and spent nearly two hours with them.

However, Irrfan Khan has quashed this rumour of Shah Rukh Khan lending him a helping hand. In a statement, the actor's spokesperson cleared the air by stating, "The recent story about Irrfan and Shahrukh Khan holds no truth in reality. While the duo is friends, the story of their meeting and the subsequent incidents has no truth."

The statement further read, "The story floating around of Shah Rukh and Irrfan is a fragment of imagination of some individual who has whipped out the story through their unreliable sources. It has no truth to it."

On the other hand, Irrfan Khan's film, Karwaan with Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar is all set to release on August 3, 2018. The trailer of the film will be unveiled on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Also Read: An Ailing Irrfan Khan Sends Emotional Letter From London Describing His Cancer Battle

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates