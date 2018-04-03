Irrfan Khan's two films to release on the same day

Irrfan Khan looks like it's going to actually be a double whammy for the actor with two films releasing of the actor on the same day



Irrfan Khan had what was one of his most successful years in 2017 with the tremendous success of Hindi Medium instantly hitting a chord with the audience and winning multiple awards including winning him accolades of the Best Actor at most. While the actor's next are upon release this week, looks like it's going to actually be a double whammy for the actor with two films releasing of the actor on the same day. To top it off, they're releasing in 2 different countries! While Blackmail, the black comedy film directed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame releases in India on 6th April, Hindi Medium is all set to release in China on the 4th April.

As per a report by Times Now, We definitely can't wait to find out how Blackmail does at the box office but we are extremely ecstatic to know how Hindi Medium fares with the Chinese audience, considering the film is following in the footsteps of Aamir Khan's blockbuster Dangal and Secret Superstar, and Salman Khan's hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which is still ringing in the cash registers! Let's hope the message of the film resonates with the Chinese and Irrfan Khan gets yet another feather in his cap.

