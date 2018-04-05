Irrfan's Hindi Medium beats Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan's opening day record in China

Hindi Medium is soaring high at the Box Office in China



Irrfan Khan

Hindi Medium which is definitely one of the most successful films of last year is still continuing to make a splash of news world over. Irrfan Khan's superlative comedy act of a father of a child torn in the pursuit to give her the best education and thus showing a pivotal message of the Hindi-English language war in India, was tremendously loved by audiences in 2017. The film garnered over 100 crores at the box office in India. Irrfan to received two Best Actor nods at the awards season this year.

Now the film recently opened in China and has been loved tremendously by the audiences. The Chinese market has recently been in news for becoming one of the biggest markets for select Indian films outside of India with several titles performing exceptionally well.

Hindi Medium is set to become a blockbuster in China with its opening figure of 3.8 Million Dollars. This makes the film beat the previous position holders, racing ahead of Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, PK and Dhoom 3.

