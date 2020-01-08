Irshad Ahmed, Apoorva S win international carrom titles

Champs Apoorva S and Irshad Ahmed with their trophies

Irshad Ahmed and Apoorva S emerged the men's and women's champions respectively in the eighth International Carrom Federation Cup at the PYC Gymkhana in Pune recently.

Irshad defeated reigning world champion Prashant More 3-25, 25-14, 25-24 in a pulsating final to claim the men's singles crown, while current world champion Apoorva beat rank outsider Ayesha Sajid 10-25, 25-22, 25-6 for the women's title.

Chairman of the All-India Carrom Federation Girish Vyas was the chief guest and gave away the prizes in the presence of International Carrom Federation President Joseph Meyer from Switzerland.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates