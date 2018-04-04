Irshad Kamil to be honoured with the 10th Shailendra Award

Kamil, who has penned songs like Matargashti, Agar tum saath ho and Aaj din chadeya, has carved a niche for his kind of film lyrics - poetic, melodic and yet conversational



Lyricist Irshad Kamil will be honoured with the 10th Shailendra Award (named after yesteryear lyricist Shailendra). The ceremony will be held in Dehradun on August 30.

The past recipients of the award include legendary names like Kaifi Azmi, Gulzar and Nida Fazli. Meanwhile, Kamil is looking forward to Khayal Mein Uske, the third poetry video of his outfit, The Ink Band, which releases today. Two videos, Vo Ladki and Aise Na Dekho, released last week.

Kamil, who has penned songs like Matargashti, Agar tum saath ho and Aaj din chadeya, has carved a niche for his kind of film lyrics - poetic, melodic and yet conversational. His brand of poetry is carried forward with The INK Band, which performs verses recited by Kamil interspersed with singing, and music, making for unusual but easy listening.

Having performed at events and live gigs since 2015, and having garnered a tremendous positive response, The INK Band will be releasing five more music videos consisting of the writer's non-film songs. This collective will form Season 1 and subsequent seasons will follow. The first video "Vo Ladki" was launched digitally by A R Rahman.

On this collection, Kamil said: "The INK Band reflects simple, conversational songs and poems with music. We have built an easy connect with young listeners and poetry aficionados across all age groups because what we do makes for easy listening, much like in a college jam session. We will focus on my non-film poetry to offer something fresh to our audience. Starting off on World Poetry Day is our tribute to this art of weaving words."

