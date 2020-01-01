Is a wedding on the cards for tennis babe Simona Halep and her lover?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Romanian tennis ace Simona Halep kept her relationship with Macedonian businessman Toni Iuruc a secret and only spoke about it in August 2019, weeks after the two were pictured kissing on a beach in Mamaia, Romania.

Halep, 27, who won the French Open last year, termed her relationship with Iuruc, 40, 'more relaxed and open'. It will be interesting to see if Halep announces an engagement with Iuruc or plans to get married with her lover this year.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates