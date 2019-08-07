Is Aamir Khan losing 20 kilos for Lal Singh Chaddha?

bollywood

Aamir Khan is always known to be experimenting with his looks. This time too, he is leaving no stone unturned to perfect his look for Lal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan was recently snapped at the airport. Reportedly, he is growing his hair and beard for his character in Lal Singh Chaddha. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

There's a reason why Aamir Khan is called Mr Perfectionist. The actor sinks into the character that he's portraying and moulds himself entirely for a film. For instance, in Dangal, Aamir Khan gained weight to look like a wrestler and a father of two children. The actor is now gearing up for the film, Lal Singh Chaddha.

Now, as per a report in Hindustan Times, Aamir Khan will lose 20 kg to get into the skin of his character, Lal Singh Chaddha. Giving some insights about the diet the actor is following, the source told the publication, "The actor follows a special diet consisting of sabzi roti and some protein intake. He will also undergo the training for his look after September. As of now, Aamir is involving himself in the overall creative aspects of the project."

Lal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the English film, Forrest Gump (1994). The original film featured Tom Hanks and he won several accolades for it. According to the daily's report, several Bollywood filmmakers were struggling to get the rights of this film's remake. However, they got a nod only after Aamir Khan's name was suggested. Talking about it, the source said, "The original makers have heard good things about one of India's finest actors, Aamir Khan, and his knack for perfection in movie making. Despite good offers earlier, the makers decided to give its remake rights to the production who brings Aamir involved in the project."

The report further adds that Aamir Khan also initiated the talk with its original makers and cracked the deal after five years. "It took more than five years to finalise the deal," said the source. Aamir Khan is losing weight for his younger version in Lal Singh Chaddha. Talking about Forrest Gump, it won big time at the Academy Awards and many other prestigious award functions.

Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been approached as the female lead for this film. Both Aamir and Kareena are said to have four different looks in Lal Singh Chaddha. The film will be helmed by Secret Superstar director, Advait Chandan, and is tentatively eyeing a Christmas 2020 release. Lal Singh Chaddha is Kareena and Aamir's third collaboration after Talaash and 3 Idiots.

