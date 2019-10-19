Is Nidhhi Agerwal dating cricketer KL Rahul? The actress clarifies!

Speculations have been rife that actress Nidhhi Agerwal is dating cricketer KL Rahul. Now, the Munna Michael actress has set the record straight, saying that they are just "good friends". Earlier this year, the rumour mill went into overdrive after KL Rahul was spotted enjoying dinner with Nidhhi.

Nidhhi opened up about her relationship status during a conversation with Lakshmi Manchu on VOOT's Feet Up with the Stars Telugu. After being questioned about the link-up rumours with KL Rahul, Nidhhi said: "Zero percent! I know him, and we are good friends." "We never even went out together," she added.

Recalling how they met, the actress said: "I met him in London. I was in London when India won the match against Pakistan and I was like jumping and congratulating everyone."

Given a choice between Kill, Marry, Hook u,' Nidhhi chose to kill KL Rahul. Rahul has also been spotted with actress Athiya Shetty a lot of times on private dinners. Coming back to Agerwal, she has recently featured in pop star Badshah's latest song, Aaho Mittran Di Yes Hai, and she shared the link on her Instagram account, take a look:

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff in 2017's Munna Miachel and hasn't been seen on the Hindi film celluloid yet. She, however, seems to be becoming a prominent name in the Southern film industry.

