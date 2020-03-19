Is all well between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor?
Alia Bhatt was not with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on her birthday this year. So a section of the media was quick to speculate all is not well between the two!
There's tattle about Ranbir Kapoor being MIA from Alia Bhatt's 27th birthday celebration on March 15. Gossip mills have been working overtime wondering if something is amiss. What has added credence to the buzz is that not a single picture of Bhatt and her beau on her big day has been doing the rounds.
Last year, RK was in the thick of things on her birthday, and several snapshots of the couple had surfaced online. This year, Bhatt celebrated with her girl gang, including sister Shaheen and bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. A video of Bhatt cutting two birthday cakes went viral but RK was conspicuous by his absence. Was he so tied up on his girlfriend's big day that he had not a moment to spare? Or did he prefer to be camera-shy? Whatever the reason, time will tell.
On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Brahmastra. The film is Ranbir's first film with Alia, and is directed by his close friend Ayan Mukerji, who called the shots on the Ranbir Kapoor hits Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) before this. The film is touted as the first of an ambitious superhero action trilogy, and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.
Who knew that Alia Bhatt, who had once confessed having a crush on Ranbir Kapoor, on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan, would end up in a relationship with him. Alia had said that she always had a crush on Ranbir Kapoor ever since his Saawariya (2007) days. And well, it's been almost 2 years and the couple is going strong! (All Photos/mid-day archives, Alia Bhatt's Instagram account, AFP)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are head over heels in love with each other. There have been instances more than once where they have professed their love for each other. Be it at award shows, events or weddings, they are always seen together. Their blush and smiles say it all.
It all became official when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a dazzling entry at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018 and later Ranbir's acceptance of their relationship to one of the fashion magazines.
Enough had been written and said about their relationship. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had been dropping hints time and again (especially after Brahmastra's announcement), thus giving enough fodder to gossip mongers. But their hand-in-hand entry at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception added fuel to the fire and tongues went wagging since then.
Apparently, Ranbir Kapoor had asked out Alia Bhatt on New Year's Eve (2017) while they were on a recce for Brahmastra in Bulgaria.
Upon returning from the recce, Ranbir Kapoor informed his soccer friends about this relationship. In fact, it was Alia's birthday (2018) while they were in Bulgaria, Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor had flown to celebrate and wish Alia Bhatt. These instances just gave fuel to the fire on rumours of them dating back then.
Prior to the dating rumours, both of them had just confessed on having huge crush on each other. Reacting to reports of dating Ranbir, Alia Bhatt had said, "I'm actually very glad that the first time he and I are coming together is for a film like this. There was a time when I used to think - 'When will I get to work with him? What will happen? And then this happened. Also, it has been a while since Brahmastra was conceptualised - it was five years ago right after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. That was also the time Ayan and I bonded."
She further added, "It was a very big moment for me when he offered me this part. I have always felt that when Ranbir and I come together, it has to be magical and literally, it can't get more magical than this. I'm saying all this with great hope and not being pompous about it. We're working very hard towards that."
If Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's joint appearance at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception was not enough, Manish Malhotra's revelation at a talk-show about the duo being the next couple to hook up cemented the fact that there was love brewing between the two.
Manish Malhotra made this statement at one of the shows 'BFFs with Vogue', where he appeared with his BFF - Sonakshi Sinha. When host Neha Dhupia asked Manish, 'Hook-up of 2018 will be?', after which, Sonakshi reluctantly looked at Manish and without any hesitance or too much of thinking, he named Alia and Ranbir.
Neha further asked 'Break-up of 2018?' to which Sonakshi named- Alia and Sidharth Malhotra, only to realise later that she made a blunder by revealing it. This answer by Sonakshi clearly indicates that Alia and Sid were dating in the past. Although, they never openly acknowledged it and news of their on and off relationship kept surfacing.
In an interview to GQ, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about Alia Bhatt and said, "It's really new right now, and I don't want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what's the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I'm aspiring to for myself. It's new for us, so let it cook a bit."
He also added that he enjoys the phase when he is "newly in love". "It always comes with a lot of excitement. It's a new person, it comes with new beats. Old tricks become new tricks again – you know, being charming and romantic, all of that. I think I'm more balanced today. I value relationships more. I can appreciate hurt and what it does to a person much more than I could a couple of years back," admitted Ranbir.
It was only with this interview that Ranbir Kapoor made it official about their relationship. The actor is known for his infamous relationships with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the past. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt was in a relationship with Sidharth Malhotra.
An actor's personal life always remains under the scrutiny and while Alia Bhatt refrained for quite some time from speaking about it, it changed after Ranbir's interview. When asked about her comment on the same, she asserted, "Ranbir makes me feel different. Yes, it's true that I was always a little wary of baring my private life out there, but with him, there's a deep sense of comfort. He's an amazing soul and there's so much that I get to learn from him every day, not just as an artiste but also as a human being. I would just say that I'm in a happy space both professionally and personally."
Well, gradually, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's parents too became vocal about their relationship. When Mahesh Bhatt was asked about the current scenario about his daughter's life, the director didn't shy away from the fact and had an apt reply for all. He said: "Well, of course, they're in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir… he's a great guy. What they do to their relationship is something they'll have to figure out. Whether it's heading towards that port called 'marriage' — which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century — is something for them to figure out. I'm no one to hazard a guess when that would happen or which way the relationship is going. It's life and life needs to be lived on its own terms. Let's wait and see what tomorrow brings for us!"
Alia Bhatt's social media interactions with her beau's mum Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Sahni too revealed a lot about the easy rapport she shares with the Kapoor clan.
Alia Bhatt had even joined the Kapoors in their annual vacation at New York and the pictures from their party became the talk of the town. Neetu Kapoor had shared a few snaps from their New York diaries on Instagram and captioned it as, "All the heartbeats in these."
Rumours of their wedding have also been doing the rounds lately, with reports suggesting that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get hitched in December this year. Apparently, 'save the date' requests have been sent out to close friends and family members as well.
Buzz is that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's year will end in marriage, not long after the release of Brahmastra on the 4th of that month. Preparations of the couple's wedding are already underway; their extended families have been asked to mark off those dates to join in the celebrations.
We wonder if the couple will opt for an overseas wedding venue like their contemporaries Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, or would it be a wedding close to home in India.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love story is as magical and charming as in fairy tales! Rumours about their wedding are doing rounds for the longest time. And looks like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot this year! On this note, we take a look at their love story.
