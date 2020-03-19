Is all well between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor?

There's tattle about Ranbir Kapoor being MIA from Alia Bhatt's 27th birthday celebration on March 15. Gossip mills have been working overtime wondering if something is amiss. What has added credence to the buzz is that not a single picture of Bhatt and her beau on her big day has been doing the rounds.

Last year, RK was in the thick of things on her birthday, and several snapshots of the couple had surfaced online. This year, Bhatt celebrated with her girl gang, including sister Shaheen and bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. A video of Bhatt cutting two birthday cakes went viral but RK was conspicuous by his absence. Was he so tied up on his girlfriend's big day that he had not a moment to spare? Or did he prefer to be camera-shy? Whatever the reason, time will tell.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Brahmastra. The film is Ranbir's first film with Alia, and is directed by his close friend Ayan Mukerji, who called the shots on the Ranbir Kapoor hits Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) before this. The film is touted as the first of an ambitious superhero action trilogy, and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

