Is all well with Amitabh Bachchan?

Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan, who was the chief guest at the launch of an educational app, gave the event a skip. This led to speculation about his health. Of late, Big B has not been keeping well.

The veteran star, 77, who has been shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, recently posted on his blog that his body was telling him to call it a day. He wrote, "I must retire, the head is thinking something else, the fingers another, it's a message (sic)." Netizens wondered if he was planning to bid adieu to acting. Never, we say.

The superstar wrote, referring to the shoot of Brahmastra, "Thank you all those stopovers on the way here... a ride of almost 12 hours by car on roads under repair and roads of great smoothness and finesse... another new environs and another readjustment to the room and its accouterments.."

Even at 77, Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active actors in Bollywood today. He currently has his hands full with film projects like Chehre, Jhund, and Gulabo Sitabo besides Brahmastra, which is a three-part sci-fi fantasy series.

