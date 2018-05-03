Is Amit Sadh part of the Salman Khan-starrer Race 3?

Amit Sadh shared a picture with Salman Khan which has got everyone speculating



Amit Sadh and Salman Khan

If this picture is any indication, it appears Amit Sadh could be part of Race 3. Yesterday, Amit posted the photo on Twitter and wrote, "Best ride of my life, with the bestest guy I know. Thank you for fulfilling yet another wish of mine, to ride with you (sic)." Amit shared screen space with Sallu in Sultan (2016).

Amit Sadh who left a deep impact with his performance in his recent web series Breathe has left the audiences wanting for more. Amit's social media accounts have been flooded with positive reviews and the audience are all praises for his performance in the web series. The dashing actor who played the role of cop in web series is in talks for the sequel of the same and it's something all his fans are eagerly looking forward to. Acknowledging him for his exceptional performance in Breathe, Amit was honoured with the Best Actor award at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards 2018.

Amit Sadh will be soon seen in a prominent role in the upcoming film Gold along with Akshay Kumar.

