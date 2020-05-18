Is Anurag Kashyap upset with Ekta Kapoor due to Vikas Bahl?

Ekta Kapoor finds herself in the midst of a sticky situation. She is co-producing Anurag Kashyap's sci-fi drama, along with Sunir Kheterpal. Kapoor is also in talks with Vikas Bahl to produce his next, Deadly, a father-daughter comedy. Buzz is that Kashyap is not pleased about Kapoor collaborating with Bahl.

After he was accused of sexual harassment, Kashyap had come out on the matter openly. Bahl was later given a clean chit. When Mid-day asked Kashyap, he said, "A year ago, I signed a film with Sunir Kheterpal, backed by Balaji. I have no idea about anything else."

Vikas Bahl last directed the Hrithik Roshan-Mrunal Thakur starrer Super 30, which was backed by Kashyap's Phantom Films. The filming was complete in 2018 and the drama was supposed to release in November that year but was pushed to July 2019. Coming back to Kapoor, she's yet to comment on the matter.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news