Is Athiya Shetty wearing rumoured beau KL Rahul's shirt?

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's social media banter during the lockdown is providing ample fodder to Bollywood's gossip mills. The actor posted a series of snapshots in an oversized white shirt while on a video call with her bestie.

She captioned it, "Party of two with @sashajairam (sic)." The cricketer appeared to be more interested in what she was wearing. He quickly commented, "Nice shirt (sic)," with a shush emoji.

View this post on Instagram party of two! ð¸ ft with @sashajairam A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) onApr 9, 2020 at 3:01am PDT

Netizens were convinced that she was wearing Rahul's shirt. The emoji was a clear giveaway. Perhaps, it's time the two stopped being coy.

Recently, dad Suniel Shetty reacted to rumours of daughter Athiya dating Rahul. He told IANS, "I am not having the relationship, and you (media) will have to ask Athiya about it. If it's true then you (media) come and tell me, and we will talk about it. If you don't know, how can you ask me?"

It all started when Athiya and Rahul were spotted partying and holidaying together. While they haven't made it official, their frequent appearances together tell a different story.

