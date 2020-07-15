Is August 15 the release date of Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena?

Earlier this year, Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor had announced that their film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is all set to stream on Netflix. The makers had shared the new poster but the release date wasn't announced.

A report by Bollywood Hungama states that the film could stream from August 15. A source informed the portal, "It's as patriotic a story as it gets and everyone associated with the film feels that August 15 is the best date for the film release. The idea is to pay tribute to the Indian Air Force Pilot, Gunjan Saxena, the first female to go on combat. A theatrical trailer of the film is being prepared right now and will be unveiled within the next 10 days."

The source also stated how the makers and the entire team were looking for multiple release dates before. It said, "But the post production has taken longer than expected and hence they had to delay the film by a couple of weeks. There is a possibility of the film's trailer hitting the digital world on July 26, thereby being a fitting tribute."

Kapoor had earlier taken to her Instagram account to share some pictures from behind-the-scenes of the film and also penned a note on how special the experience working on this character has been. Have a look:

Apart from Gunjan Saxena, Kapoor also has films like Dostana 2 and Takht coming up.

