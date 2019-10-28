Is Bipasha Basu pregnant? At least fans think so

As soon as snapshots of Bipasha Basu at a Bollywood Diwali bash did the rounds, fans began wondering if she's pregnant. She was clicked flaunting what seemed to be a baby bump. Or is the loose flowing desi outfit and camera angle to blame for the tattle?

The actress posted a lot of posts on her Instagram account from the Diwali bash, and you decided for yourselves whether the speculations are true or pure balderdash:

View this post on Instagram Usâ¤ï¸ #diwalinights #monkeylove A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) onOct 27, 2019 at 2:32pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Best Hosts Ever â¤ï¸ Bacchansâ¤ï¸ #diwalinight #bacchankidiwali A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) onOct 27, 2019 at 2:39pm PDT

View this post on Instagram â¤ï¸ #monkeylove A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) onOct 27, 2019 at 2:55pm PDT

Basu married Karan Singh Grover in 2015, and her last film ironically also released in the same year, Alone. After a break of four years, she's all set to be back on the celluloid with hubby Karan Singh Grover in another horror film, Aadat, directed by Bhushan Patel and produced by Mika Singh. Basu has been hailed as the face of Horror after films like Raaz 3, Aatma, Creature 3D and Alone.

