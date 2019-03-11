'Is CBI, ED making any effort to extradite Mehul Choksi?'
The Congress claimed on Sunday that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has applied for registration of a new company in the United Kingdom and asked the Narendra Modi government how serious were its efforts for his extradition.
Claiming that the Modi dispensation was facing an imminent defeat in the upcoming elections, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the government must tell the people if it knew about Choksi's move.
"Also, if agencies like CBI and Enforcement Directorate made any effort to extradite him," he told a press conference. The Congress spokesperson also alleged that a "powerful person", was protecting him.
