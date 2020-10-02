Is Coleen Rooney exiting court battle against Rebekah Vardy?

Former England football captain Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen has reportedly decided to avoid facing footballer Jamie Vardy's partner Rebekah in court and hopes to settle the WAG row privately.



Rebekah had filed a defamation case against Coleen in the London High Court after the latter accused her of leaking fake stories to the press via social media. The two were expected to face each other in the High Court this November.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, people close to Coleen have advised her to resolve the case quickly and avoid any further expense. "Things have gone much further than many had expected. Her legal team is desperately trying to find a way this can be settled privately. Coleen is a shy and private person, so the idea of having personal matters relating to her and Wayne raked over in court is something that fills her with dread," a source told the tabloid.

The source said both the sides are not ready to apologise. "The big problem solicitors have on both sides is neither Coleen or Rebekah are willing to give an inch or say sorry."

Meanwhile, Rebekah recently said: "I want to clear my name. I'll do whatever that takes. I hope it's going to be resolved soon."

