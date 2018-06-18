Is Deepika Padukone possessive of Ranveer Singh? Check this out!

Ranveer Singh's bare-chested picture on his Instagram account caught the attention of his rumoured ladylove Deepika Padukone. Here's what she posted

Ranveer Singh. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ranveersingh

Ranveer Singh on Saturday took to Instagram to share a photo of him posing at the beach. The hot photo of Ranveer with his shirt undone had fans swooning over it, there were comments from various quarters talking about the actor's chiselled body. But it was his rumoured ladylove Deepika Padukone's comment that caught everyone's attention. Deepika Padukone wrote, 'Mine' with many heart-struck emoticons.

Interestingly, the photo shared by Ranveer Singh also drew a comment from celebrity comedian Mallika Dua. She tagged her sister and wrote this, "Look at your jeeju number 12 (sic)."

Ranveer Singh, who is currently shooting for Simmba, has been posting a lot of photos from the sets on social media. Ranveer Singh has been beefing up for his cop act in Rohit Shetty's Simmba. The actor, who is shooting at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, has to hit the gym late nights after the shoot. The film is cop drama which stars Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan opposite Ranveer. It is a remake of the Telugu film, Temper (2015). Ajay Devgn is said to be doing a cameo in the action thriller. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba is all set to hit theatres on December 28.

Also Read: Home Deal For Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates