Search

Is Disha Patani the hottest actress in Bollywood right now?

Updated: Feb 05, 2020, 08:41 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Is Disha Patani the hottest actress in Bollywood right now? Well, the actress seems to be proving so time and again!

Picture Courtesy: PR
Picture Courtesy: PR

Disha Patani's upcoming movie Malang has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer of the movie was released. The trailer showcased Disha at her hottest in full bohemian attire, especially in her bikini-clad avatar. Disha is without a doubt the hottest actress in Bollywood and never misses out on giving major fitness goals to her millions of followers.

Disha has a busy line up this year with Mohit Suri's Malang followed by Radhe where she will reunite with Salman Khan and then KTina. The actress has made her mark in the industry and is currently on a roll. Disha is currently on a promotional spree for Malang and even during the promotions, the actress gives out major fashion goals.

Be it a Saree in Slow Motion Song or a bikini as seen in Malang, Disha is always the hottest person in the room. Her latest song from Malang titled Hui Malang has raised the temperature across all platforms.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK