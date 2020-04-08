Is Divyanka Tripathi pregnant? Here's what the actress has to say on the rumours
Divyanka Tripathi who shot to fame with her lovable character of 'Ishita' on the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is no stranger to rumours, one of them related to her pregnancy.
One of the small screens' popular and favourite actresses, Divyanka Tripathi who shot to fame with her lovable character of 'Ishita' on the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is no stranger to rumours. Recently, there was widespread speculation that the actress is pregnant. While she chooses to remain silent on the rumours for quite some time, the actress has finally broken her silence on the issue. Divyanka is married to actor Vivek Dahiya.
Speaking to Pinkvilla, Divyanka said that she finds the rumours about her being pregnant find amusing. She said, "I think our baby rumours like I am expecting, in fact, someone wrote.... that we have had a baby and I have kept it in wraps. So these get a little awkwardly funny for us, especially being a woman."
Divyanka also shared that right now she is having the best time with Vivek. She shared that she has kept herself busy during her quarantine by cooking, working out and binge-watching web shows.
Divyanka and Vivek, who have been under quarantine due to coronavirus outbreak have been entertaining us with their adorable pictures and videos. She recently shared a video in which Divyanka is seen irritating her husband by making weird and funny sounds using her kitchen appliances.
Apart from this, the couple also tried their hands at cooking.
View this post on Instagram
Today's uber quick 10 minutes yummy Paneer bhurji!! #EnjoyingChefMode
The duo got married in 2016 after falling in love on the sets of the television show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Alt Balaji web show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.
Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are on a cooking spree. From working out together to trying their hand on various cuisine, the actress has done it all during her lockdown period! "Shakahari saatvik paushtik bhartiya pasta khichdi, "Pasta-e-Hind." Bringing my inner chef out! #PastaEHind #MadeWithLove #HusbandTurnsChef [sic]" All pictures/Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's Instagram account
The actress also shared a funny video where she is seen fighting the virus, but in a different way! "To those who are still not sitting back at home and spreading Virus... Zyada daring mat bano na!! Thoda Corona se daro na!! #StayHome [sic]"
Divyanka also shared a video to stay safe. She also took the #SafeHandChallenge like a boss! "For those who missed several other #HandWash videos and are still washing hands in old fashioned buckets. Posting it cuz I was nominated...but isn't it a good reminder too? @ektaravikapoor...finally kar dikhaya! @smritiiraniofficial [sic]"
In one of the posts, Divyanka Tripathi expressed how much she miss roads and long drives! "Haven't sat in a car since so long! Oh those days! @delhi.times Our #SundayMuse #DivyankaTripathiDahiya making us miss those road trips! [sic]"
While Divyanka Tripathi missed something, Vivek Dahiya found his new love, and it was really a revelation! "New found love. Wish I had started before. #Shirshasana #Headstand #InvertedYogaPose #Yoga [sic]"
Here's what Divyanka Tripathi made. It was none other than #KashmiriPulao for two... "And it tasted good," shared Divyanka!
On one of the days, Divyanka Tripathi also cooked some tikkas. "Homemade #PaneerTikka anyone? Pati loved it...and why won't he...he has to be home next 21 days! [sic]"
Its Quarantine And Chill for the duo right now, apart from being safe and healthy!
