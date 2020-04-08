Is Divyanka Tripathi pregnant? Here's what the actress has to say on the rumours

One of the small screens' popular and favourite actresses, Divyanka Tripathi who shot to fame with her lovable character of 'Ishita' on the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is no stranger to rumours. Recently, there was widespread speculation that the actress is pregnant. While she chooses to remain silent on the rumours for quite some time, the actress has finally broken her silence on the issue. Divyanka is married to actor Vivek Dahiya.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Divyanka said that she finds the rumours about her being pregnant find amusing. She said, "I think our baby rumours like I am expecting, in fact, someone wrote.... that we have had a baby and I have kept it in wraps. So these get a little awkwardly funny for us, especially being a woman."

Divyanka also shared that right now she is having the best time with Vivek. She shared that she has kept herself busy during her quarantine by cooking, working out and binge-watching web shows.

Divyanka and Vivek, who have been under quarantine due to coronavirus outbreak have been entertaining us with their adorable pictures and videos. She recently shared a video in which Divyanka is seen irritating her husband by making weird and funny sounds using her kitchen appliances.

Apart from this, the couple also tried their hands at cooking.

The duo got married in 2016 after falling in love on the sets of the television show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Alt Balaji web show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

