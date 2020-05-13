Is eye-shadow too mainstream? At least Kareena Kapoor Khan thinks so in her latest Instagram post

Eye-shadow is too mainstream, this is what Kareena Kapoor Khan has declared in her latest Instagram post. She lets the shadow of her mobile fall on her face and that only adds to her beauty and gorgeousness.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a lovely selfie that you will surely love. And her closest friend in Bollywood, Amrita Arora, commented- "Hahahahhahahah" (sic) and we wonder what made her laugh out so loud. Manish Malhotra wrote- "You are just so very beautiful." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram Because eye-shadow is too mainstream! ðð»‍âï¸ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onMay 12, 2020 at 6:09am PDT

Kareena has been acing her Instagram game ever since she has made her debut. Right from her selfies to pictures of and with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, she knows how to keep her fans hooked. And this post confirms the same. Coming to her work front, the actress has two massive films coming up- Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha.

2020 is all the more special for the actress as she completes 2 decades in Hindi Cinema. Starting her career with Refugee in 2000, she went on to consolidate her name in the industry and deliver numerous successful films.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news