Is French footballer Theo Hernandez dating Italian model Zoe Cristofoli?

French footballer Theo Hernandez, 22, is reportedly in a relationship with Italian model, Zoe Cristofoli. According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, the AC Milan star has been flirting with the tattooed beauty on social media. Zoe, who has 528,000 Instagram followers, has tattoos on her arms, legs and neck. The two recently went on a holiday to the island of Capri, where they were seen kissing and getting intimate on a boat.

Theo has been open about his affinity towards Zoe by posting comments on her pictures, indicting they are in a relationship.



AC Milan's Hernandez



Commenting on a recent picture, he wrote: "mi [my] animallll." Meanwhile, for the other picture, he posted, he posted many emojis including a heart. Earlier, Zoe dated Italian TV personality Fabrizio Corona. In 2018, she was seen spending time with Manchester City footballer Sergio Aguero.

