Is gaining sympathy Prince Narula and Yuvika's strategy, asks Hina Khan

Nach Baliye 9 has swayed the hearts of the audience with phenomenal performances showcased by the super talented contestants. With the race to the finale, the competition has got tougher and the celebrity couples are leaving no stone unturned to impress the judges with their mindboggling acts. This week, the viewers will be in for a treat as the popular actress Hina Khan will be gracing the stage of Nach Baliye 9 to encourage the contestants and judge them.

The viewers will be in for an extra dose of entertainment as the gorgeous Hina Khan brings out a special segment called 'Janta ka Sawal, Hina Ki Zubaani' and informs all the contestants to buckle their seat up as she will be asking direct question coming from the viewers of the show.

In return, the star-studded couples will have to answer to all the questions. Right after the stellar performance by the power couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary to 'Mei Tenu Samjhavan Ki', Hina begins her segment 'Janta ki Sawal, Hina Ki Zubaani' and asks them "Is your strategy to win the game is to get sympathy as you have been seen giving a lot of excuses post each of your performances?"

To which, the handsome hunk Prince Narula replied, "As a kid, we always tend to approach our parents for sharing each and everything, whether it is about any problem or about any incident. Likewise, we consider our judges as our parents and we will definitely share our problems with them, If anyone considers it as a strategy to gain sympathy then we have no words!"

Prince Narula's spontaneous response to Hina's question not only amazed the Lady of the hour, Hina Khan but also impressed the judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan immensely.

