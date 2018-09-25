Did Sourav Ganguly take a dig at Team India coach Ravi Shastri's Man Management Skills?

cricket

Sourav Ganguly quipped that if given a chance, he would like to ask the Indian cricket team's head coach, Ravi Shastri who picks the team, him or Rohit Sharma

Sourav Ganguly and Ravi Shastri

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly said that a coach should take a back seat in cricket as it is a captain's game, unlike football.

"I think the coach has to take a back seat in cricket. It's not like football. A lot of the current cricket coaches start to believe that I'm going to run a cricket team like a football team. Cricket is a captain's game and the coach has to take a back seat," the 46-year-old said at an event here on Monday.

Furthermore, Ganguly quipped that if given a chance, he would like to ask the Indian cricket team's head coach, Ravi Shastri who picks the team, him or Rohit Sharma.

India head coach Ravi Shastri

Ganguly also said that he would like to ask the head coach how he changes the current Indian team to perform in a similar manner away from the subcontinent.

Reflecting on the nature of a team's head coach, Ganguly said that man management is one of the key qualities a coach should possess, adding that hardly few have those skills.

The former Indian skipper was in Symbiosis International (Deemed University) for the launch of his book- 'A Century is not Enough', co-authored with senior sports writer Gautam Bhattacharya.

Following the launch of the book, the cricketer participated in a panel discussion.

Affectionately known as Dada (meaning "elder brother" in Bengali), Sourav Ganguly is a former Indian cricketer and captain of the Indian national team, Currently, he is appointed as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal and President of the Editorial Board with Wisden India. During his playing career, Ganguly established himself as one of the world's leading batsmen and also one of the greatest captains of the national cricket team. While batting, he was especially prolific through the off side, earning himself the nickname God of the Off Side for his elegant strokeplay square of the wicket and through the covers

