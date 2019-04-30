Is German model Lena, Alexander Zverev's new girl?

tennis

Tennis star Alexander and German model Gercke are rumoured to be an item post his spilt with Olga Sharypova

Lana Gercke

World No. 3 tennis ace Alexander Zverev is reportedly dating German model Lana Gercke after his split with Olga Sharypova.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, Zverev was paired with Lana during a celebrity tennis match in Munich last weekend. In 2006, Gercke, 31, won the first edition of Germany's Next Top Model.



Olga Sharypova

Before his split, commenting on his relationship with Sharypova Zverev had told Bild: "It's not easy. I do not know how to say it, but tennis players' partners need to put their lives away a bit in order to be with us somehow.

We rarely spend more than two or three weeks in the same place. We have known each other since we were 12. You never know what will happen, but so far Olga has been unbelievable. We had a brief break at 15 and never saw each other for a long time and then we met again. I am very careful. It's the first time that I am really involved in a relationship."



Alexander Zverev with Lena during celebrity tennis match recently

