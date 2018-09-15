Search

Is the Younger actress Hilary Duff engaged?

Sep 15, 2018, 08:10 IST | mid-day online desk

The caption said, "This vintagey looking sparkly number has me smiling today (sic)."

Is the Younger actress Hilary Duff engaged?
Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff has fuelled speculations of an engagement after she posted a picture of her wearing a gold band on her ring finger. The caption said, "This vintagey looking sparkly number has me smiling today (sic)."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

This vintagey looking sparkly number from @foxandbond has me smiling today

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) onSep 11, 2018 at 5:27pm PDT

Like a lot of fans, Hilary's sister Haylie Duff also took note of the accessory and commented, "Ummm I thought this was something else." Responding to this, Hilary's Younger co-star Debi Mazar wrote, "Ha ha! Me too (sic)." The picture was liked by boyfriend Matthew Koma. The two are currently expecting a daughter together. Hilary also has a baby boy who she shares with former husband Mike Comrie.

Also Read: Demian Bichir: We Need To Work More To Achieve Diversity

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

hilary duffhollywood news

Kajol recalls her first meeting with a hungover SRK!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK