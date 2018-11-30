Is it a good idea to date a really close friend?

dr-love

Should two people get into a relationship just because they are good friends?

That depends entirely upon the people in question, doesn't it? A relationship takes any kind of friendship to another level of intimacy, so it's up to them both to figure out if they want that or are comfortable with it.

My boyfriend and I have been together for a year now. Over the past two months or so, things haven't been going very well and we have been fighting a lot. I recently reached out to his best friend, whom I have got to know over the past few months and had a chat with him about what was going wrong. When my boyfriend found out, he was furious and accused me of betraying him by going behind his back and discussing our personal problems with his friend. I have tried reasoning with him, by pointing out that another perspective can help us understand if we are both doing something wrong, but he says he wants to end this relationship just because I spoke to his friend. Is he being unreasonable? Did I do something wrong? Should I even try saving this relationship if he doesn't even want me to speak to his friends?

I don't think he's upset about you speaking to his friends; it's more about airing the dirty laundry in public, as it were, that seems to have angered him. Maybe speaking to his friend wasn't such a good idea without discussing why you wanted to do that with your boyfriend first. It's hard to figure out the equation between friends, so it's impossible to say whether or not he is overreacting. The only thing you can do is ask him for an open conversation that allows you to explain once more and give him a chance to try and tell you why he thinks of this as betrayal. If that conversation doesn't happen, it doesn't seem as if there is much else you can do to salvage this.

