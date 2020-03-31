Is it the end of the road for MS Dhoni? Here's what Irfan Pathan feels

Former India skipper M.S. Dhonis future has been the topic of discussion after the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. While some pundits believe it is the end of the road as far as Dhonis India dreams are concerned, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan begs to differ.

"He obviously needs to play. If he does, he should for India. He is the most amazing cricketer we have. He has been fantastic for the country. He has given so much to the world of cricket. But if he is just drafted in, will it be fair for those who have been playing regularly is an important question. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have been playing consistently for a year. So, this question needs to be answered by the board," Pathan told New Indian Express.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. This has put the fate of the Indian Premier League also hanging in the balance.

"With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are," said Prime Minister Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern.

PM Modi warned, that if the citizens don't follow a complete lockdown for the coming 21 days, the nation will go back 21 years and many families will be devastated.

While the BCCI is confident that they can pull off the league even if it starts from the first week of May, an important area of concern will be the entry of the foreign players as visa restrictions need to be removed first.

