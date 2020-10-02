Is it October already? Kajol is yet to believe it

Actress Kajol cannot believe it is October already, going by her social media post on Thursday. "Is it October already? Right, anytime now you will wish me Christmas too!" went Kajol's witty caption on Instagram, tagged #TheYear2020

The note came with a close-up still she posted from the 1997 blockbuster "Ishq". She was paired opposite Ajay Devgn in the film and the couple would subsequently get married two years later. The film also starred Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla.

A couple of days ago the actress had shared tips on how to get the perfect picture. "Now pose candidly and smile! There you have your perfect picture," Kajol wrote as the caption.

The 46-year-old star will soon make her digital debut in "Tribhanga", directed by Renuka Shahane.

