Is it okay if I ask my colleague out for a movie?

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I want to ask my office colleague out for a movie, but am afraid of how it will affect our relationship at work. Should I do it? I don't want things to get awkward between us.

I can't really comment, considering I know nothing about your office culture or whether this colleague is even interested in a movie. Why not start with something smaller, like a conversation in the office canteen, and test the waters to see if there is a spark there? Also, isn't it presumptuous to assume a movie together will turn into a relationship?

My relationship with my boyfriend has ended and it has been a few months since this happened. The funny thing is, I don't think he has got the message yet. He still calls me daily, sends me cute WhatsApp forwards and tells me about his day even when I don't ask him about it. I don't want to be rude, so I chat with him, but it is beginning to frustrate me because he still asks about weekend plans and assumes I will join him. Is he being deliberately obtuse or is this his way of trying to make this work again? I am sure there is nothing left of our relationship, so I don't know what to do. Please help me get through to him.

Why can't you simply not meet him or respond to his invitations if you're sure this has ended? If he is in denial, why are you helping by not making your own intentions more clear? And, if you believe you have made your intentions clear enough, why are you taking it upon yourself to humour him? The two of you are adults. If this isn't working, why can't you simply avoid him until he gets the message? The fact that he still assumes the two of you are in a relationship a few months after you believe it has ended is bizarre and unfair to both of you.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

