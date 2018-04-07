'Is it okay if my father meets my boyfriend?'

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age



Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

My father keeps asking me questions about my boyfriend and says he wants to meet him. I don't know whether I should go ahead with this.

Your father is on your side and is obviously concerned about who you are dating, so why is this a problem? Are you ashamed of your boyfriend or is he the one worried about meeting your father? They are both important to you, so why not let them meet?

I have been feeling overwhelmed lately, because of a number of issues that seem to have cropped up all together. I have been struggling with problems at work, because my colleagues and I don't get along and this has taken a toll on my emotional well-being. On the personal front, I have been fighting with my parents a lot because they think I have made poor career choices and are asking me to go back to studying for a while and consider something else. To make this whole situation worse, my boyfriend is moving to another city and says we will need to have a long-distance relationship, which is hard because I need his presence most at this time and he won't be there to support me. How do I deal with all this at once? I am usually a strong person, but this has all started to wear me down a lot.

You obviously need to talk to family and friends about these things because it seems as if you're taking on too much on your own. There is absolutely no shame in reaching out to someone and asking for help. If you believe your boyfriend's moving will be difficult to handle, tell him why you feel that way so he is prepared. Being strong is also about being able to recognise when we can't do something on our own. This is obviously a bad phase but, as you pointed out, you're a strong person. Things will change for the better despite how clichéd this sounds at the moment.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates