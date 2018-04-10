Is it okay if my friend goes out with my ex?

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My friend wants to go out with my ex-girlfriend, but I don't know if I am okay with that. Should I be?

Isn't that something you alone can answer? It depends entirely on the relationship you have, not just with him, but with your ex-girlfriend, doesn't it?

I met a guy a few weeks ago, and we got along really well. We exchanged numbers and have been chatting regularly since then. I think he likes me, and he has asked me out a couple of times, but the funny thing is he doesn't want me to meet any of his friends. I have suggested that I go out with him when he is with other people, but he doesn't want that. We have gone on dates alone, and he has had a great time. But, whenever I ask him to introduce me to his friends, just to get a sense of the kind of person he really is around them, he makes some excuse or the other and says he will do it some other time. I get the feeling he is ashamed to be seen with me, or ashamed of introducing me to his friends. Am I reading too much into his behaviour?

If it's just been a few weeks, shouldn't you give him the benefit of doubt and wait until he's comfortable enough to either explain why he acts the way he does or simply introduce you to his friends when he thinks it's time? If he hasn't really given you an indication of being ashamed in any way, are you drawing that conclusion merely on his refusal to take you to meet them? People take time to adjust to the presence of someone new in their lives. If he doesn't want to be seen with you, why would he meet you? I suggest you wait for a while until the two of you get to a stage where you can simply talk about this. Don't jump the gun after just a few weeks.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

