Is it okay to be in a relationship with an older guy?

I have been spending a lot of time with an older guy, because we have a few common friends. There's a difference of over a decade between us, but it doesn't feel like that because we just seem to connect on every level. I feel as if I can talk to him about anything and everything, and he just gets me in a way no guy of my age ever has. I don't know how I feel about this, but he just asked me if I would consider getting into a relationship with him. I really want to, but I am afraid the age gap will eventually lead to us having serious disagreements and this can all get very messy. What should I do? I really like him a lot and think I have strong feelings for him, but I am just afraid to act on them.

You are both adults and perfectly capable of making your decisions. The difference of a decade isn't as uncommon as you would think, so it really boils down to how comfortable you are with this person. You haven't even tried having a relationship, and are already pre-empting its end and assuming it will get messy. Isn't that true for all potential relationships, irrespective of the ages of both people involved? Go with your instinct and the knowledge that everything has the potential to work if you both really want it to.

My partner insists on us talking dirty during sex, which makes me feel strange because I am not used to it. Am I prudish for not wanting to do this? I want to tell him how I feel, but he really likes it so I feel guilty.

Physical intimacy is a personal thing and you should do, or not do, anything that makes you happy. If it's not working for you, and he realises it, he will have no reason to insist that you keep doing it. Don't feel guilty about your needs.

