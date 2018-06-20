Is it okay to date two women at the same time?

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Is it okay for me to date two women if I am honest about it and tell them? I can't make up my mind about a relationship and need more time to get to know them a little better before making a decision. I don't want to feel like a womaniser though, so I want to tell them this. Is it a good idea?

You make it sound as if you're shopping for the right outfit, but I suppose being honest about it isn't really a problem. A lot of single people date a lot of other single people until they find someone they want to spend more time with. I'm pretty sure your friends already assume you're meeting other people.

My girlfriend doesn't open up to me the way I want her to. I am very transparent, and tell her how I'm feeling all the time, but she only seems superficial for some reason. It feels as if I can't connect with her at a deeper level, because she is just not used to the idea of sharing her emotional life with someone. I have tried explaining what I mean, but she doesn't get it. She thinks she is very open about how she feels, but she's not. I want her to be, because I believe it will make our relationship a lot more meaningful. How do I get her to change?

If she says she is being open and honest about how she feels, but you don't agree, isn't that your problem rather than hers? We perceive openness differently, because it's subjective. Maybe the personal stuff you believe she should share isn't her idea of personal stuff worth sharing. You also point out that she is not used to talking about her emotional life, which probably means she needs a little time. People can't be compelled into opening up about something unless they feel comfortable enough. I suggest you try and be patient until she understands where you're coming from.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

