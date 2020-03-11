Is it time for Ghajini 2? This post sure makes us think so!

It's time to rejoice for Aamir Khan and Ghajini fans. If this post shared by Reliance Entertainment is any indication, then everyone's favourite movie, Ghajini, might soon have a part 2! Here's what the post reads, "Blame it on #Ghajini! @aamir_khan"

This post sent tons of Aamir Khan fans into a tizzy. One Twitter user wrote, "U guys registered #Ghajini2 title last year... Please Aamir ke saath hi banana" and another user commented, "Most Loved Action Film of all time. Ghajini 2 yes yes yes", and yet another Twitter user said, "Hope something special will b announced in 3 days time now, 3 Days to go for Aamir sir birthday".

Well, the buzz has surely been created for something special!

Ghajini, released in 2008, was an action-thriller that was remade in Hindi from a Tamil film of the same name. The film was written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss and produced by Allu Aravind, Tagore Madhu and Madhu Mantena. Ghajini was the story of Sanjay Singhania, a businessman, who develops anterograde amnesia after a violent incident where the woman he loves is killed.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates