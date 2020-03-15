Is it time for Jacqueline Fernandez to reinvent herself?

Jacqueline Fernandez is flying high with the response to her music video, Mere Angne Mein 2.0, in which she features with Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz. But that cannot be said on her film front. Though she shot for the Netflix film, Mrs. Serial Killer a while back, there is no word about when the Shirish Kunder directed film will drop. Last seen in Drive (2019), which dropped on Netflix, Bollywood seems to be proving elusive.

She has Lakshya Raj Anand's Attack, which stars John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh. There was buzz that she was in talks for another project. Considering Fernandez has completed a decade in the industry since her debut in Aladin (2009), the actor perhaps needs to do a rethink about how to stay afloat.

Even if things aren't as smooth as she expected they would be, she doesn't have to worry since she has another major film coming up in the form of Kick 2, where she'll reunite with the Devil, Salman Khan.

A few weeks back, there were reports that she wasn't really pleased with the offers she was getting in Bollywood and was planning to head to the South for more exciting opportunities. However, no official confirmation has been made on the same. In 2019, she was also seen in a special dance number with Prabhas in Saaho.

In these 10 years, the actress has been a part of many successful films like Murder 2, Race 2, Housefull 2, Housefull 3, and Kick. There's absolutely no way why she shouldn't be getting some great offers in the future. There may not be any meaty scripts and roles coming her way, but as they say, this too shall pass.

