Is Iulia Vantur history for Salman Khan?

Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur's recent posts on social media say a lot



Iulia Vantur

The Romanian anchor-turned-singer Iulia Vantur and Salman Khan's alleged relationship has ended, it seems! Iulia recently took to social media and wrote, "No matter what you say, some people will always find a tangent or a reinterpretation (sic)."

Iulia Vantur had earlier tweeted, "The biggest mistake I made was that I believed love was about finding the right person. Don't look for the person you want to spend your life with. Become the person you want to spend your life with (sic)." There's lots on Iulia's mind.

Iulia's posts are definitely hinting that they have ended their affair!

Last month, Iulia Vantur had winged her way to the Philippines, as Salman Khan was busy shooting for Race 3 in Abu Dhabi. The Romanian actor-singer had checked into a health and wellness resort in San Benito.

