Is Jacqueline Fernandez eyeing Hollywood again?

After clearing initial rounds of auditions, Jacqueline Fernandez said to be among the top contenders for an international thriller

Jacqueline Fernandez

Her debut Hollywood venture, Definition Of Fear, might not have seen the light of day in India so far, but we hear Jacqueline Fernandez is already eyeing a second project overseas. Stationed in Los Angeles over the past few weeks, she is said to be in contention for the female lead of a thriller.

An industry insider reveals, "Jacqueline has her heart set on the project. She has already auditioned for the role, and the casting process is currently in the final leg. She is expected to sign on the dotted line depending on the shoot schedules." The film is likely to kick off early next year.

The source adds that Fernandez, who has had some Bollywood scripts coming her way, is waiting to get clarity on the international project before she can greenlight any other movie. Back home, the actor has the shoot of Kirik Party lined up for later this month. She is expected to return to the bay next week. We texted Fernandez who didn't comment till the time of going to press.

