Is Jacqueline Fernandez's post about 'protecting her peace' for Kangana Ranaut?

The interview that Kangana Ranaut gave to a Republic TV wasn't restricted to the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Queen actress also spoke about how the Hindi film industry functions and how the audiences have been interested in watching foreign actors.

She stated, "These are the fans who have always hailed foreign actresses. They don't like their own colour, they don't like their own language. Whether it is Alia (Bhatt), Katrina (Kaif), Jacqueline... It has been Khan-dominated for decades on end. Fans are not my hope, let me tell you that. This country has Stockholm Syndrome. They love foreign people."

And now, taking to her Instagram account, Jacqueline Fernandez has posted a message that reads- "I used to wanna protect my name in situations, now I just wanna protect my peace. I let whoever think WHATEVER." (sic) There was no trace of hint about who the post was directed to. Having said that, this could also be a motivation post, since she does sometimes share such inspirational messages for herself!

Have a look right here:

A few months back, the Murder 2 actress had also spoken about her dull days and times when she used to feel low, in an interview with Pinkvilla. She said, "I think those (dull) days happen all the time. It is also because we are in an industry where every day there is a speculation or rumours, and then there is social media. You have access to so much information on what people think about you, say about you, it is on public platform."

In the same interview, she revealed how she had to literally live on her own, she said, "For the longest time I haven't had people around. I literally lived on my own, I have learned to deal with issues on my own. But now with people around, it is settling and peaceful for me."

Fernandez made her debut in Bollywood in 2009 with Sujoy Ghosh's Aladin and went on to do films like Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, Housefull 3, A Gentleman, and Race 3. She was last seen in Netflix's Mrs. Serial Killer.

