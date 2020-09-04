Is Janhvi Kapoor all set for her Telugu debut opposite Junior NTR?

The list of Bollywood celebrities exploring the world of the South Indian film industry continues to grow. After Akshay Kumar in 2.0, Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam, and more recently, Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush, the next name in the list could be of Janhvi Kapoor.

A report by Cinema Express states that the actress could make her Telugu debut with Superstar Junior NTR. The report says the film is tentatively titled Ayinanu Poyi Ravale Hastinaku and is being bankrolled by S Radha Krishna under Haarika and Hassine Creations banner.

A source close to the filmmaker told the portal, "Trivikram wants to have a fresh onscreen pairing for NTR and is contemplating initiating a dialogue with Janhvi Kapoor. Currently, he is giving final touches to the script and if everything works out, he will take things forward."

Junior NTR is currently busy shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, a period saga that also stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. This epic is slated to release in cinemas on January 8, 2021. Coming to Kapoor, Gunjan Saxena was praised by the critics for the way Sharan Sharma narrated the story of a young girl, her dreams and desires, and how he never resorted to jingoism to pump up the drama.

However, she was trolled for the film and this is what she had to say about it in an interview with Film Companion recently, "Yeah, it hurt my father, but he had seen the film much before and his belief in my performance and the film was so strong that he was not so affected by the social media situation. That gave me a lot of strength as well."

She added, "There were a couple of days when he was literally stalking me in my house because he did not know how low I was feeling. But after the initial day or two of feeling bogged down by it, it fuels you. At least, for me."

Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in films like Dostana 2 and Takht.

