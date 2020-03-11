Is John Abraham Bollywood's Hulk? Satyameva Jayate 2 director Milap Zaveri thinks so!

John Abraham has always believed in pushing the envelope when it comes to action. In Dhoom, we got to see some really cool bike chases that are remembered even today. In Force, the man lifted an entire motorcycle with his bare hands, in Force 2, he nearly lifted a car, simultaneously showcasing his rock-solid body, and in Satyameva Jayate, he broke a tyre into two pieces with his broad shoulders.

Oh yes, in Batla House, he crashed a phone into smithereens merely by the power of his hand. What else is left for him to overpower? He's gearing up for Satyameva Jayate 2 and the action is also likely to double up. Milap Zaveri, who's also directing the sequel, has taken to his Twitter account to spill the beans on what fans can expect from the leading man. Believe it or not, it has a Hulk connection.

Take a look:

Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars Divya Khosla Kumar and is all set to release on October 2, 2020! It's not an easy road for the actioner as it has to clash at the ticket windows with as many as three other major films- Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Toofan, and hopefully, Tiger Shroff's Rambo Remake. Apart from this, Abraham also has Mumbai Saga and Attack coming up this year and Ek Villain on January 8, 2021 coming up.

