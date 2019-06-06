Is Kangana Ranaut taking control of the direction of her next, Mental Hai Kya?

bollywood

If reports are to be believed, Kangana Ranaut has started to take charge of the direction of her upcoming flick, Mental Hai Kya, also starring Rajkummar Rao. Read on to know more

Kangana Ranaut

Is the Manikarnika situation repeating itself? With Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya hitting theatres in July this year, rumours are rife that the Queen actress is once again trying to take control of the direction of the movie.

As per a report in The Asian Age, Kangana has "taken charge" of the project. A source revealed to the publication, "After Kangana saw the footage, she was not happy with the way her role had shaped up. She also felt that her co-star Rajkummar Rao stole many of the scenes. Kangana wanted those scenes to be re-shot."

The source also hinted that that's why the release date of Mental Hai Kya has been shifted so many times. Another source close to the project told the portal, "We must understand that Kangana is no longer satisfied with just being an actor on her sets. She wants to participate in every aspect of her film's evolution. And why not? If it's okay for Aamir Khan and Salman Khan to direct the director, why is it so shocking when Kangana does the same?"

See photos: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao spotted shooting for Mental Hai Kya

Hindustan Times, however, got in touch with the director of the film, Prakash Kovelamudi, who said there's no truth to these rumours. He said, "We have shot Mental Hai Kya without any negativity. Both Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have been fantastic to shoot with, they bring their own energy to the film. Working on Mental Hai Kya has been a collaborative process and it's been an incredible journey. The shift in the release date of the film has been purely made from a business perspective by the producers. We are ready to hit screens on 26th July. Any other conjecture is baseless and untrue."

Kangana stars alongside Rajkummar Rao and Amyra Dastur in the upcoming film, which is being touted as a 'thriller-comedy' as per producer Ekta Kapoor.

Also read: Ekta Kapoor's Mental Hai Kya in soup over 'offensive' title, poster

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates