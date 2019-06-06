Is Kangana Ranaut taking control of the direction of her next, Mental Hai Kya?
If reports are to be believed, Kangana Ranaut has started to take charge of the direction of her upcoming flick, Mental Hai Kya, also starring Rajkummar Rao. Read on to know more
Is the Manikarnika situation repeating itself? With Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya hitting theatres in July this year, rumours are rife that the Queen actress is once again trying to take control of the direction of the movie.
As per a report in The Asian Age, Kangana has "taken charge" of the project. A source revealed to the publication, "After Kangana saw the footage, she was not happy with the way her role had shaped up. She also felt that her co-star Rajkummar Rao stole many of the scenes. Kangana wanted those scenes to be re-shot."
The source also hinted that that's why the release date of Mental Hai Kya has been shifted so many times. Another source close to the project told the portal, "We must understand that Kangana is no longer satisfied with just being an actor on her sets. She wants to participate in every aspect of her film's evolution. And why not? If it's okay for Aamir Khan and Salman Khan to direct the director, why is it so shocking when Kangana does the same?"
See photos: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao spotted shooting for Mental Hai Kya
Hindustan Times, however, got in touch with the director of the film, Prakash Kovelamudi, who said there's no truth to these rumours. He said, "We have shot Mental Hai Kya without any negativity. Both Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have been fantastic to shoot with, they bring their own energy to the film. Working on Mental Hai Kya has been a collaborative process and it's been an incredible journey. The shift in the release date of the film has been purely made from a business perspective by the producers. We are ready to hit screens on 26th July. Any other conjecture is baseless and untrue."
Kangana stars alongside Rajkummar Rao and Amyra Dastur in the upcoming film, which is being touted as a 'thriller-comedy' as per producer Ekta Kapoor.
Also read: Ekta Kapoor's Mental Hai Kya in soup over 'offensive' title, poster
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Raj Kumar Hirani weaves love story for Shah Rukh Khan?
- Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor clicked at brother Arjun Kapoor's residence
- Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan's film has a fantastic opening
- See Photos: Shah Rukh Khan had a special guest during Eid 2019 celebrations
- Bandra Diaries: This is how Malaika Arora is beating the heat this summer
- Rajinikanth snapped with wife Latha and daughter Soundarya in Bandra
- This is how Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades chill when at home
- Disha Patani looks chic in distressed jeans and white corset top
- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tiger-Disha, Sunny Leone, Ira Khan, Giorgia, Iulia at screening of Bharat
- Taapsee Pannu: Actors wanted my portion abridged in Saand Ki Aankh
- Sayani Gupta: Would stand out with my skin tone in Article 15
- 25 photos of Katrina Kaif that redefine sexiness
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sit with Hitlist: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt once again!