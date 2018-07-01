Is Karan Johar the reason why Janhvi Kapoor did not star with Shahid Kapoor?

"He wants her to do glamorous roles, like the one in Dhadak. He suggested Tara's name, who he thought was a better choice for Arjun Reddy," says a source.

Tara Sutaria and (inset) Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was in talks for Shahid Kapoor's ambitious project, Arjun Reddy. But reports suggest that Tara Sutaria will be playing the role. If sources are to be believed, Karan Johar was the reason why Janhvi didn't do the film with Shahid.

Apparently, KJo doesn't want her to be associated with action, masala projects so early in her career. "He wants her to do glamorous roles, like the one in Dhadak.



