Is Karan Singh Grover doing a new television show soon?

Karan Singh Grover is one of the most successful and popular actors on television. For more than a decade, he has given some really memorable shows to his fans in the form of Zara Nachke Dikha, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Kitni Masti Hai Zindagi.

He made a solid return to television with Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Mr. Bajaj. And now, Pinkvilla reports that the actor has been approached by Star Plus for another show but nothing about it has been confirmed yet.

Well, that's not all, he also acted in Bollywood films like Alone, Hate Story 3, and 3 Dev. It's Bollywood falling for Grover again as he reunites with the love of his life Bipasha Basu for another horror-drama, Aadat, directed by Bhushan Patel and produced by singer Mika Singh.

Grover and Basu headed to their favourite holiday destination, The Maldives, to celebrate his birthday and you must have seen the gorgeous pictures.

