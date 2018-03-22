Is Kartik Aaryan dating Indo-Canadian model Dimple Sharma?

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted in the company of Indo-Canadian model Dimple Sharma. Is she the new woman in his life?



Kartik Aaryan with Dimple Sharma. Pics/Yogen Shah

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine. His film has entered the hallowed Rs 100 crore club, becoming the second film of 2018 to achieve this feat.

Kartik has earlier been linked with his Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star Nushrat Bharucha, but the actor denied this claiming they were "just friends." Not only this, there were rumours about the actor allegedly dating Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who worked with him in the 2013 film Akaash Vani.

Well now, Kartik Aaryan was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai recently in the company of model Dimple Sharma. According to SpotboyE, Sharma and the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor are said to be going strong although neither side has confirmed this.



Dimple Sharma

Dimple Sharma an Indian model, who hails from Canada is also quite active on Instagram. Is she the new woman in Kartik's life? Only time will tell.

Before hitting gold with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He reprised his role in the sequel in 2015. He previously starred opposite Kriti Kharbanda last year in Guest Iin London.

