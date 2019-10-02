Is Kartik Aaryan really a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai with Alia Bhatt?

Kartik Aaryan, who has as many as four films in his kitty currently, was recently spotted at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office and people automatically assumed a film was on the cards. A few days ago, reports came out that the actor was doing the maverick filmmaker's Gangubai with Alia Bhatt. However, the news may not be true.

A report by Pinkvilla that came from their reliable source stated, "These reports are baseless. Kartik Aaryan has not been approached to star opposite Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai." It seems Aaryan has to wait a little longer before he can get the opportunity to work with Bhansali. But that hasn't stopped him from creating ripples in Tinsel Town with his work.

Aaryan became the talk of the town after the staggering success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that went on to make more than Rs 100 crore at the box-office last year in February. His next release, Luka Chuppi, raked in over Rs 94 crore and was a commercial success too.

And now, with Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Imtiaz Ali's film, Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he's currently one of the busiest actors of the industry. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, has Brahmastra, Takht, RRR, Sadak 2, Gangubai and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's film lined up for release.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates