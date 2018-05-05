Is Lauryn Goodman dating England footballer Marcus Rashford?

British model Lauryn Goodman has sparked off rumours that she is dating England footballer Marcus Rashford. According to British tabloid, The Daily Mail, Goodman was spotted at a series of games supporting the Manchester United striker, 20



Marcus Rashford and Lauryn Goodman

A source said: "Good news travels fast. Lauren will be going with Marcus Rashford's family and her own family to support Manchester United and Marcus in their game against Brighton. It is not the first time she has watched him. I can't say any more. Both families are attending and the Goodmans and Rashfords are very good friends."

