Is Manchester City footballer Riyad Mahrez dating a fashion student after split from model?

Manchester City footballer Riyad Mahrez is reportedly dating fashion student Taylor Ward following his split with model wife Rita Johal. Taylor, 22, is the daughter of British reality TV star, Dawn Ward. The Algerian winger, 28, called time on his relationship with Rita after she was seen flirting with American heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder.

"Riyad and Taylor get on brilliantly, and initially started hanging out as mates. He thinks she's gorgeous, and has joined her and her pals for a few group dates," a source told British tabloid, The Sun.

"They've been friends for a while but Taylor refused to go there romantically until she knew his marriage was over. She is very much a girls' girl and would never break that code," the source added.

