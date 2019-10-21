Is Maria Sharapova ready for Hollywood? Here's what she says
Maria Sharapova has no Hollywood in mind yet
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova has stunning looks and can give any Hollywood actress a run for her money, but she revealed that she has no plans to make her acting debut. During an interview with GQ magazine, when fans asked her about a likely Hollywood debut, she replied: "Hollywood debut? I don't think I'm ready for that. I think we'll just leave it at what I am up to, and what I am good at, you know? You have to admit things you are not good at."
Meanwhile, she explained that even doing dance reality shows are a big no for her. "I do not think anyone wants that in their life including me, so no. I would not do Dancing with the Stars," she added.
