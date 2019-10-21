Is Maria Sharapova ready for Hollywood? Here's what she says

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova has stunning looks and can give any Hollywood actress a run for her money, but she revealed that she has no plans to make her acting debut. During an interview with GQ magazine, when fans asked her about a likely Hollywood debut, she replied: "Hollywood debut? I don't think I'm ready for that. I think we'll just leave it at what I am up to, and what I am good at, you know? You have to admit things you are not good at."

Meanwhile, she explained that even doing dance reality shows are a big no for her. "I do not think anyone wants that in their life including me, so no. I would not do Dancing with the Stars," she added.

